    15th MEU Force Recon conducts nighttime fast roping [Image 4 of 7]

    15th MEU Force Recon conducts nighttime fast roping

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.30.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dusty B Kilcrease 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 29, 2017) – Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Maritime Raid Force fast-rope out of an MH-60S Seahawk aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). The 15th MEU and America Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners, and to preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dusty Kilcrease)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 12.02.2017 12:30
    Photo ID: 3992665
    VIRIN: 171129-M-KN503-036
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Force Recon conducts nighttime fast roping [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Dusty B Kilcrease, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

