15th MEU Force Recon conducts nighttime fast roping

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 29, 2017) – Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Maritime Raid Force fast-rope out of an MH-60S Seahawk aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). The 15th MEU and America Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners, and to preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dusty Kilcrease)

