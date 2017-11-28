(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SPMAGTF-CR-AF Marines refine shooting skills [Image 2 of 6]

    SPMAGTF-CR-AF Marines refine shooting skills

    ITALY

    11.28.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Osino 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

    A U.S. Marine assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa ground combat element observes his shot groups during live fire training in Sigonella, Italy, Nov. 28, 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF is deployed to conduct limited crisis-response and theater-security operations in Europe and Africa. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Osino)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPMAGTF-CR-AF Marines refine shooting skills [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Patrick Osino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

