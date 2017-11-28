SPMAGTF-CR-AF Marines refine shooting skills

A U.S. Marine assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa ground combat element observes his shot groups during live fire training in Sigonella, Italy, Nov. 28, 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF is deployed to conduct limited crisis-response and theater-security operations in Europe and Africa. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Osino)

