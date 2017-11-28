A U.S. Marine assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa ground combat element fires his M4 carbine rifle during live fire training in Sigonella, Italy, Nov. 28, 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF is deployed to conduct limited crisis-response and theater-security operations in Europe and Africa. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Osino)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 01:57
|Photo ID:
|3992465
|VIRIN:
|171128-M-AS512-005
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|5.47 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPMAGTF-CR-AF Marines refine shooting skills [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Patrick Osino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
