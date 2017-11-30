(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chaplain of the Marine Corps visits MCBH [Image 1 of 4]

    Chaplain of the Marine Corps visits MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelo Tabanguil 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brent Scott, the Chaplain of the Marine Corps and Deputy Chief of Navy Chaplains, gives a speech to Navy chaplains and religious program specialists during a visit to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 30, 2017. The Chaplain visited MCBH to oversee the religious ministry of the base, and interact with the personnel that worked there. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelo Tabanguil)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 20:49
    Photo ID: 3991122
    VIRIN: 171130-M-QB730-020
    Resolution: 4283x2855
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    Religious Program Specialist
    U.S. Navy
    Chaplain of the Marine Corps
    Deputy Chief of Chaplains
    VIP Visit
    Project Power
    Produce Readiness
    Promote Resiliency

    • LEAVE A COMMENT