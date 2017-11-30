U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brent Scott, the Chaplain of the Marine Corps and Deputy Chief of Navy Chaplains, gives a speech to Navy chaplains and religious program specialists during a visit to Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), Nov. 30, 2017. The Chaplain visited MCBH to oversee the religious ministry of the base, and interact with the personnel that worked there. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelo Tabanguil)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 20:54 Photo ID: 3991115 VIRIN: 171130-M-QB730-013 Resolution: 4708x3139 Size: 1.74 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chaplain of the Marine Corps visits MCBH [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Isabelo Tabanguil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.