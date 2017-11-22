Legacy Stripes Program takes flight

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Brown, deputy commander of Air Education and Training Command, stands with Airman 1st Class Michael Shoemaker and Airman 1st Class Anthony Robbins, founder and cofounder of the Legacy Stripes Program, June 13, 2017, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. To honor the legacy that service members create, Shoemaker and Robbins while still in technical training, saw an opportunity to encourage the donation of more than 1,000 sought-after stripes within a six-month period.(courtesy photo)

