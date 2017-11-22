(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Legacy Stripes Program takes flight [Image 1 of 2]

    Legacy Stripes Program takes flight

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Brown, deputy commander of Air Education and Training Command, stands with Airman 1st Class Michael Shoemaker and Airman 1st Class Anthony Robbins, founder and cofounder of the Legacy Stripes Program, June 13, 2017, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. To honor the legacy that service members create, Shoemaker and Robbins while still in technical training, saw an opportunity to encourage the donation of more than 1,000 sought-after stripes within a six-month period.(courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 19:30
    Photo ID: 3990980
    VIRIN: 171122-F-ZZ896-0008
    Resolution: 750x839
    Size: 286.29 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legacy Stripes Program takes flight [Image 1 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Legacy Stripes Program takes flight
    Legacy Stripes Program takes flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Legacy Stripes Program takes flight

    TAGS

    Legacy Stripe Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT