Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright meets with Airman 1st Class Michael Shoemaker and Airman 1st Class Anthony Robbins, founder and cofounder of the Legacy Stripes Program, Aug. 4, 2017, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. To honor the legacy that service members create, Shoemaker and Robbins while still in technical training, saw an opportunity to encourage the donation of more than 1,000 sought-after stripes within a six-month period.(courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 19:30
|Photo ID:
|3990977
|VIRIN:
|171122-F-ZZ896-0007
|Resolution:
|552x874
|Size:
|194.49 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Legacy Stripes Program takes flight [Image 1 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Legacy Stripes Program takes flight
