    One of the Acoma Pueblo Laguana tribe

    One of the Acoma Pueblo Laguana tribe

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.22.2017

    Photo by Capt. Jonathon Daniell 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Spc. Nathaniel Shiosee, 2-1 ADA Battalion, of the Acoma Pueblo Laguana tribe out of New Mexico, stands and shares his tribe affiliation during the 2-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion National American Indian Heritage Month observance Nov. 22 at Camp Carroll, South Korea.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One of the Acoma Pueblo Laguana tribe [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Jonathon Daniell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sharing their stories
    One of the Acoma Pueblo Laguana tribe
    Navajo Nation

