David Morales, a member from the Navajo Nation, performs at the National American Indian Heritage Month observance Nov. 22, 2017, at Camp Carroll, South Korea. National American Indian Heritage month is celebrated every November throughout the U.S.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 18:54
|Photo ID:
|3990965
|VIRIN:
|171122-A-OT725-001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.21 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navajo Nation [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Jonathon Daniell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2-1 ADA celebrates National American Indian Heritage Month
LEAVE A COMMENT