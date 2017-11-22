(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navajo Nation [Image 3 of 3]

    Navajo Nation

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.22.2017

    Photo by Capt. Jonathon Daniell 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    David Morales, a member from the Navajo Nation, performs at the National American Indian Heritage Month observance Nov. 22, 2017, at Camp Carroll, South Korea. National American Indian Heritage month is celebrated every November throughout the U.S.

    IMAGE INFO

    Sharing their stories
    One of the Acoma Pueblo Laguana tribe
    Navajo Nation

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2-1 ADA celebrates National American Indian Heritage Month

    South Korea
    Air Defense Artillery
    ADA
    Patriot
    Dragon Brigade
    Native American
    Equal Opportunity
    Guardians
    EO
    Republic of Korea
    Navajo Nation
    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    2-1 ADA
    2-1 ADA Battalion
    National American Indian Heritage month
    NAIHM
    Nathaniel Shiosee

