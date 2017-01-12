Japanese delegates share with Buckley Airmen

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Toshimichi Nagaiwa, Nagaiwa Associates president and CISCO Systems G.K. senior advisor, speaks about the relationship Japan and the United States share Dec. 1, 2017, on Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado. Nagaiwa was a fighter pilot in the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and believes a strong alliance between Japan and the United States is needed in the Pacific in order to counter new threats to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke W. Nowakowski)
