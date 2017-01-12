(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Japanese delegates share with Buckley Airmen [Image 3 of 4]

    Japanese delegates share with Buckley Airmen

    BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Luke Nowakowski 

    460th Space Wing/Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Toshimichi Nagaiwa, Nagaiwa Associates president and CISCO Systems G.K. senior advisor, speaks about the relationship Japan and the United States share Dec. 1, 2017, on Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado. Nagaiwa was a fighter pilot in the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and believes a strong alliance between Japan and the United States is needed in the Pacific in order to counter new threats to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke W. Nowakowski)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 17:47
    Photo ID: 3990876
    VIRIN: 171201-F-IL629-064
    Resolution: 2706x1799
    Size: 518.83 KB
    Location: BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
