Ken Shimanouchi, former Japanese Ambassador, speaks about his experiences as a Japanese ambassador to both Spain and Brazil Dec. 1, 2017, on Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado. Shimanouchi along with a host of other representatives from Japan travel around the U.S. speaking the alliance between the United States and Japan is for Pacific region peace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke W. Nowakowski)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 17:47
|Photo ID:
|3990873
|VIRIN:
|171201-F-IL629-043
|Resolution:
|1813x1206
|Size:
|245.64 KB
|Location:
|BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Japanese delegates share with Buckley Airmen [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Luke Nowakowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
