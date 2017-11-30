Buckley Marines prepare toys for holiday season distribution

Sgt. Adelina Chavez, Toys for Tots coordinator for the Denver area, looks over inventory Nov. 30, 2017, in Denver. Chavez believes the program will deliver over 100,000 toys to children in need this season and took a lead in the program because she herself has benefited from donated gifts as a child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke W. Nowakowski)

