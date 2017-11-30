Collections for the Toys for Tots program await distribution Nov. 30, 2017, in Denver. Thousands of toys are collected each year by the Marine Corps Quebec Battery 5/14 which distribute toys in seven counties around Denver during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke W. Nowakowski)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 17:39
|Photo ID:
|3990868
|VIRIN:
|171201-F-IL629-022
|Resolution:
|3004x1998
|Size:
|832.77 KB
|Location:
|BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Buckley Marines prepare toys for holiday season distribution [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Luke Nowakowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT