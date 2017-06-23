Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Brigadier General Jeremy Sloane assumes command over Air University's Air War College, Jun. 23, 2017. Major General Timothy Leahy, LeMay Center commander and Air University Vice Commander, presided over the assumption of command. (US Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 17:08
|Photo ID:
|3990824
|VIRIN:
|170623-F-EX201-1021
|Resolution:
|5227x3478
|Size:
|5.9 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Brig Gen Sloane Assumes Command of AWC [Image 1 of 3], by Melanie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT