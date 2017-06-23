(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Brig Gen Sloane Assumes Command of AWC [Image 2 of 3]

    Brig Gen Sloane Assumes Command of AWC

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2017

    Photo by Melanie Cox 

    42 Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Major General Timothy Leahy, LeMay Center commander and Air University Vice Commander, presents the Air War College guidon to incoming AWC commander Brigadier General Jeremy Sloane, Jun. 23, 2017. (US Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig Gen Sloane Assumes Command of AWC [Image 1 of 3], by Melanie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

