Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Major General Timothy Leahy, LeMay Center commander and Air University Vice Commander, presents the Air War College guidon to incoming AWC commander Brigadier General Jeremy Sloane, Jun. 23, 2017. (US Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 17:08
|Photo ID:
|3990822
|VIRIN:
|170623-F-EX201-1014
|Resolution:
|4825x3210
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Brig Gen Sloane Assumes Command of AWC [Image 1 of 3], by Melanie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT