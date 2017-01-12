Blended Learning ALS

Senior Airmen in the Airman Leadership School Blended Learning Class 18-1 were having fun outdoors, Dec. 1, 2017, during their two weeks of hands-on learning in East Tennessee. Marching a flight may not have looked as easy as it seemed, but there was plenty of camaraderie and encouragement. The Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center is where Air National Guard Airmen go for the combined distance learning and resident course. The class graduates before the holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

