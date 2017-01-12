(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Blended Learning ALS [Image 7 of 7]

    Blended Learning ALS

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Smith 

    Air National Guard Training and Education Center/TV

    Senior Airmen in the Airman Leadership School Blended Learning Class 18-1 were having fun outdoors, Dec. 1, 2017, during their two weeks of hands-on learning in East Tennessee. Marching a flight may not have looked as easy as it seemed, but there was plenty of camaraderie and encouragement. The Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center is where Air National Guard Airmen go for the combined distance learning and resident course. The class graduates before the holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 15:59
    Photo ID: 3990661
    VIRIN: 171201-Z-SM234-001
    Resolution: 5541x3958
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blended Learning ALS [Image 1 of 7], by MSgt Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blended Learning ALS
    Blended Learning ALS
    Blended Learning ALS
    Blended Learning ALS
    Blended Learning ALS
    Blended Learning ALS
    Blended Learning ALS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    ALS
    Airman Leadership School
    Lankford EPME Center
    I.G. Bown TEC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT