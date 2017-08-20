Mass. National Guard Leaders Receive Recognition

Six officers of the Massachusetts Army National Guard gathered in Concord, Massachusetts at the Concord's Colonial Inn, on Aug. 11, 2017, to celebrate the state’s strong tradition of award-winning leadership. All six attendees are current members of the Massachusetts Army The National Guard who received the General Douglas Macarthur Leadership Award, a recognition bestowed upon the country’s best company-grade officers.

