    Mass. National Guard Leaders Receive Recognition [Image 8 of 8]

    Mass. National Guard Leaders Receive Recognition

    UNITED STATES

    08.20.2017

    Photo by Maj. Brett Walker 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    Six officers of the Massachusetts Army National Guard gathered in Concord, Massachusetts at the Concord's Colonial Inn, on Aug. 11, 2017, to celebrate the state’s strong tradition of award-winning leadership. All six attendees are current members of the Massachusetts Army The National Guard who received the General Douglas Macarthur Leadership Award, a recognition bestowed upon the country’s best company-grade officers.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 10:16
    Photo ID: 3989749
    VIRIN: 170820-A-PW434-870
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 514.44 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass. National Guard Leaders Receive Recognition [Image 1 of 8], by MAJ Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mass. National Guard Leaders Receive Recognition

    MANG

