2ID/RUCD Change of Responsibility Ceremony

CAMP CASEY, Republic of Korea--The 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division held a change of responsibility ceremony between Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Mitchell (outgoing) and Command Sgt. Maj. Phil Barretto (incoming) at Camp Casey, Republic of Korea Dec. 1. Mitchell leaves the division to join the U.S. Center of Initial Military Training team at Fort Eustis, Virginia, and Barretto joins the Warrior Division after serving as the Commandant, Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum, New York. (U.S. Army Photo by Mr. Pak Chin U, 2ID/RUCD Public Affairs)

