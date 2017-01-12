(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2ID/RUCD Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    2ID/RUCD Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Chin-U Pak 

    2nd Infantry Division

    CAMP CASEY, Republic of Korea--Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Mitchell (left), Maj. Gen. Scott McKean, (middle), and Command Sgt. Maj. Phil Barretto (right), salute the U.S. Flag during the National Anthem during the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Camp Casey, Republic of Korea Dec. 1. Mitchell leaves the division to join the U.S. Center of Initial Military Training team at Fort Eustis, Virginia, and Barretto joins the Warrior Division after serving as the Commadant, Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum, New York. (U.S. Army Photo by Mr. Pak Chin U, 2ID/RUCD Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 03:10
    Photo ID: 3989040
    VIRIN: 171201-O-LX039-052
    Resolution: 2700x1802
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2ID/RUCD Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 1 of 4], by Chin-U Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2ID/RUCD Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    2ID/RUCD Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    2ID/RUCD Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    2ID/RUCD Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Warrior Division hosts change of responsibility ceremony

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Korea
    2nd Infantry Division
    2ID
    Camp Casey
    change of responsibility
    Combined Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT