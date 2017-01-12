2ID/RUCD Change of Responsibility Ceremony

CAMP CASEY, Republic of Korea--Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Mitchell (left), Maj. Gen. Scott McKean, (middle), and Command Sgt. Maj. Phil Barretto (right), salute the U.S. Flag during the National Anthem during the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Camp Casey, Republic of Korea Dec. 1. Mitchell leaves the division to join the U.S. Center of Initial Military Training team at Fort Eustis, Virginia, and Barretto joins the Warrior Division after serving as the Commadant, Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum, New York. (U.S. Army Photo by Mr. Pak Chin U, 2ID/RUCD Public Affairs)
Warrior Division hosts change of responsibility ceremony
