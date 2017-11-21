DAHLGREN, Va. (Nov. 21, 2017) - Juanita Mullen, Veterans Administration’s Liaison for American Indian and Alaska Native Veterans, describes the contributions of Native Americans to U.S. military strength and national security at the NSWCDD sponsored National American Indian Heritage and Veterans-Military Families Month Observance. “Indians have fought for the U.S. armed forces at a higher rate per capita than any other racial group in the country,” said Mullen. “For many, military service was an economic opportunity in a world that threw up racial barriers to gainful employment for people of color. It was also a way to continue ancient warrior traditions and earn respect from the people at home as well as others who often had little respect for Indians.” (U.S. Navy photo by Patrick Dunn/Released)

Date Taken: 11.21.2017
American Indian Civil War General Honored at Dahlgren's Dual Observance