    American Indian Civil War General Honored at Dahlgren’s Dual Observance [Image 1 of 3]

    American Indian Civil War General Honored at Dahlgren’s Dual Observance

    UNITED STATES

    11.21.2017

    Photo by Stacia Courtney 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    DAHLGREN, Va. (Nov. 21, 2017) - Juanita Mullen, Veterans Administration’s Liaison for American Indian and Alaska Native Veterans, describes the contributions of Native Americans to U.S. military strength and national security at the NSWCDD sponsored National American Indian Heritage and Veterans-Military Families Month Observance. “Indians have fought for the U.S. armed forces at a higher rate per capita than any other racial group in the country,” said Mullen. “For many, military service was an economic opportunity in a world that threw up racial barriers to gainful employment for people of color. It was also a way to continue ancient warrior traditions and earn respect from the people at home as well as others who often had little respect for Indians.” (U.S. Navy photo by Patrick Dunn/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Indian Civil War General Honored at Dahlgren’s Dual Observance [Image 1 of 3], by Stacia Courtney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    diversity
    Civil War
    Native Americans
    American Indian
    Navajo code talker
    National American Indian Heritage Month
    American Indian Veterans
    Alaska Native Veterans
    Veterans and Military Families Month
    Ely Parker

