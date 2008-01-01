American Indian Civil War General Honored at Dahlgren’s Dual Observance

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Ely S. Parker - Adjutant to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant during the Civil War - was a Seneca Chief and the first American Indian to serve as Commissioner of Indian Affairs in the Department of Interior.
