    American Indian Civil War General Honored at Dahlgren’s Dual Observance [Image 3 of 3]

    American Indian Civil War General Honored at Dahlgren’s Dual Observance

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.1868

    Photo by Stacia Courtney 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Ely S. Parker - Adjutant to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant during the Civil War - was a Seneca Chief and the first American Indian to serve as Commissioner of Indian Affairs in the Department of Interior.

    Date Taken: 11.01.1868
    diversity
    Civil War
    Native Americans
    American Indian
    Navajo code talker
    National American Indian Heritage Month
    American Indian Veterans
    Alaska Native Veterans
    Veterans and Military Families Month
    Ely Parker

    • LEAVE A COMMENT