American Indian Civil War General Honored at Dahlgren’s Dual Observance

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Ely S. Parker - Adjutant to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant during the Civil War - was a Seneca Chief and the first American Indian to serve as Commissioner of Indian Affairs in the Department of Interior.

