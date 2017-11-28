(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chief of Staff of the United States Army visits Fort Campbell [Image 2 of 6]

    Chief of Staff of the United States Army visits Fort Campbell

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2017

    Photo by Spc. Patrick Kirby 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Senator Tom Cotton (R), Arkansas, and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley look at the Currahee memorial on Fort Campbell on Nov. 28.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
