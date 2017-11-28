Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Brig. Gen. Andrew Poppas, Commander, 101st Abn. Div. share a moment in the atrium at the division headquarters building on Fort Campbell on Nov. 28.
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2017 21:17
|Photo ID:
|3988330
|VIRIN:
|112817-A-WS658-0104
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|12.75 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chief of Staff of the United States Army visits Fort Campbell [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Patrick Kirby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT