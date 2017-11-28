Date Taken: 11.28.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 21:17 Photo ID: 3988330 VIRIN: 112817-A-WS658-0104 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 12.75 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Chief of Staff of the United States Army visits Fort Campbell [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Patrick Kirby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.