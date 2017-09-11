Scheduled for completion in March 2018, the newest Mission Module Readiness Center in Mayport, Fla., will serve as the East Coast hub for Littoral Combat Ship mission package sustainment efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Laura Lazaro/Released)
|11.09.2017
|11.30.2017 19:25
|3988204
|171109-N-ZZ999-003
|2016x1512
|953.71 KB
|MAYPORT, FL, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, MMRC Florida Under Construction [Image 1 of 2], by Nichole Susanka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
