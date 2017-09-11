(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MMRC Florida Under Construction [Image 1 of 2]

    MMRC Florida Under Construction

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2017

    Photo by Nichole Susanka 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Scheduled for completion in March 2018, the newest Mission Module Readiness Center in Mayport, Fla., will serve as the East Coast hub for Littoral Combat Ship mission package sustainment efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Laura Lazaro/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 19:25
    Photo ID: 3988204
    VIRIN: 171109-N-ZZ999-003
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 953.71 KB
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MMRC Florida Under Construction [Image 1 of 2], by Nichole Susanka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    NAVSEA
    NSWC PHD
    PEO IWS

