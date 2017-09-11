Pictured is an artist rendering of the Littoral Combat Ship Mission Module Readiness Center currently under construction in Mayport, Fla.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2017 19:25
|Photo ID:
|3988162
|VIRIN:
|171110-N-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|4000x2400
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Artist rendering MMRC [Image 1 of 2], by Nichole Susanka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy anticipates completion of East Coast mission module center
LEAVE A COMMENT