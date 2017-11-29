Buckley hosts AFSPC deputy commander

Maj. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, Air Force Space Command deputy commander, stands with commanders at the Space Based Infrared System Mission Control Station Nov. 29, 2017, on Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado. Skinner visited Buckley AFB to interact with and recognize Airmen who excel in their work centers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke W. Nowakowski)

