    Buckley hosts AFSPC deputy commander [Image 2 of 2]

    Buckley hosts AFSPC deputy commander

    BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Luke Nowakowski 

    460th Space Wing/Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, Air Force Space Command deputy commander, met with Airmen involved with flight line operations Nov. 29, 2017, on Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado. Skinner visited the base to get a better understanding and appreciation for the variety of jobs performed by service members on Buckley AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke W. Nowakowski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 14:35
    Location: BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
