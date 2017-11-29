Buckley hosts AFSPC deputy commander

Maj. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, Air Force Space Command deputy commander, met with Airmen involved with flight line operations Nov. 29, 2017, on Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado. Skinner visited the base to get a better understanding and appreciation for the variety of jobs performed by service members on Buckley AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke W. Nowakowski)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2017 14:35
|Photo ID:
|3987662
|VIRIN:
|171129-F-IL629-030
|Resolution:
|3064x2038
|Size:
|967.83 KB
|Location:
|BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
