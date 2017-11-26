U.S. Army Pfc. Sean Reedy assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, observes simulated enemy during Decisive Action Rotation 18-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., on Nov. 26, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Esmeralda Cervantes, Operations Group, National Training Center)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.26.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 14:37 Photo ID: 3987659 VIRIN: 171126-A-HK472-1015 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 6.76 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Pfc. Sean Reedy assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, observes simulated enemy [Image 1 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.