U.S. Army Pfc. Sean Reedy assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, observes simulated enemy during Decisive Action Rotation 18-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., on Nov. 26, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Esmeralda Cervantes, Operations Group, National Training Center)
