    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. Army Pfc. Sean Reedy assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, observes simulated enemy during Decisive Action Rotation 18-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., on Nov. 26, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Esmeralda Cervantes, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 14:37
    Photo ID: 3987659
    VIRIN: 171126-A-HK472-1015
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 6.76 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Pfc. Sean Reedy assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, observes simulated enemy [Image 1 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Cpl. Devin Valdez and Spc. Brandon Hoel assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, observe simulated enemy

    TAGS

    1st Brigade Combat Team
    1st Cavalry Division
    2nd Battalion
    National Training Center
    5th Cavalry Regiment
    Company B
    Operations Group
    NTC18-02
    Spc. Esmeralda Cervantes

