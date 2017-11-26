U.S. Army Cpl. Devin Valdez and Spc. Brandon Hoel assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, observe simulated enemy during Decisive Action Rotation 18-02, at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., on Nov. 26, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Esmeralda Cervantes, Operations Group, National Training Center)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2017 14:37
|Photo ID:
|3987595
|VIRIN:
|171126-A-HK472-1007
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
