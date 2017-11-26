(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Cpl. Devin Valdez and Spc. Brandon Hoel assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, observe simulated enemy [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Army Cpl. Devin Valdez and Spc. Brandon Hoel assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, observe simulated enemy

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2017

    Photo by Spc. Esmeralda Cervantes 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. Army Cpl. Devin Valdez and Spc. Brandon Hoel assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, observe simulated enemy during Decisive Action Rotation 18-02, at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., on Nov. 26, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Esmeralda Cervantes, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 14:37
    Photo ID: 3987595
    VIRIN: 171126-A-HK472-1007
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Cpl. Devin Valdez and Spc. Brandon Hoel assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, observe simulated enemy [Image 1 of 2], by SPC Esmeralda Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Pfc. Sean Reedy assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, observes simulated enemy
    U.S. Army Cpl. Devin Valdez and Spc. Brandon Hoel assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, observe simulated enemy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    1st Brigade Combat Team
    1st Cavalry Division
    Bravo Company
    2nd Battalion
    5th Cavalry Regiment
    Operations Group
    NTC 18-02
    Spc.Esmeralda Cervantes

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT