(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy Weather Radars [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Navy Weather Radars

    PUERTO RICO

    10.26.2017

    Photo by Dawn Stankus 

    Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command

    171024-N-TN557-006 AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico (Oct. 24, 2017) – The Meteorological Mobile Facility (Replacement) Next Generation (METMF(R) NEXGEN) weather radar stands fully assembled at sunset. The combined military and civilian team from the Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I) and Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center (SSC) Pacific deployed to Puerto Rico from Oct. 19-30 in support of weather monitoring efforts throughout the country following the devastation of Hurricane Maria. (U.S. Navy photo by Vince Barton and edited by Dawn Stankus/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 14:27
    Photo ID: 3987597
    VIRIN: 171024-N-TN557-006
    Resolution: 2140x1529
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Weather Radars [Image 1 of 3], by Dawn Stankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Weather Radars
    U.S. Navy Weather Radars
    U.S. Navy Weather Radars

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy weather radars support hurricane relief efforts

    TAGS

    Marine
    San Diego
    Information
    Puerto Rico
    IT
    San Juan
    U.S. Marine Corps
    METOC
    disaster relief
    California
    SPAWAR
    humanitarian assistance
    Technology
    U.S. Navy
    Aguadilla
    PEO C4I
    C4I
    SSC Pacific
    Innovation
    Roosevelt Roads
    Calif
    Information Warfare
    Fleet Support
    PMW 120
    FHA
    Hurricane Maria
    Weather Radars

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT