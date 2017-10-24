U.S. Navy Weather Radars

171024-N-TN557-003 SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Oct. 24, 2017) – The Meteorological Mobile Facility (Replacement) Next Generation (METMF(R) NEXGEN) weather radar stands fully assembled at Roosevelt Roads. The combined military and civilian team from the Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I) and Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center (SSC) Pacific deployed to Puerto Rico from Oct. 19-30 in support of weather monitoring efforts throughout the country following the devastation of Hurricane Maria. (U.S. Navy photo by Vince Barton and edited by Dawn Stankus/Released)

