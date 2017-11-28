Can Do Battalion trains at EST

Soldiers of Charlie Company, 3rd Combined Arms Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, train on marksmanship skills at the small arms electronic simulation training (EST) range on Fort Stewart, Ga., Nov. 28, 2017. In this photo Soldiers are training on the M4 carbine rifle. The EST is used by leaders during the pre-marksmanship phase to train Soldiers on the fundamentals of basic rifle marksmanship. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Thompson/released)

