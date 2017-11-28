(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Can Do Battalion trains at EST range [Image 2 of 2]

    Can Do Battalion trains at EST range

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Ian Thompson 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers of Charlie Company, 3rd Combined Arms Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, train on marksmanship skills at the small arms electronic simulation training (EST) range on Fort Stewart, Ga., Nov. 28, 2017. In this photo Soldiers are training on the M4 carbine rifle.  The EST is used by leaders during the pre-marksmanship phase to train Soldiers on the fundamentals of basic rifle marksmanship. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Thompson/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 11:36
    Photo ID: 3987268
    VIRIN: 171128-A-UC459-001
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Can Do Battalion trains at EST range [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Ian Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Can Do Battalion trains at EST
    Can Do Battalion trains at EST range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    3ID
    Spartan Brigade
    marksmanship
    EST
    2ABCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT