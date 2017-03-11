Master Sgt. Miguel, Massachusetts Air National Guard Senior NCO, shared his knowledge and experience with 105 Paraguayan SNCOs during a five-day Subject Matter Expert Exchange, Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2017. The overarching goal of the workshop was to create an exchange that will enhance the Paraguayan SNCO corps.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2017 11:01
|Photo ID:
|3987258
|VIRIN:
|171103-Z-ZZ999-0001
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|448.23 KB
|Location:
|ASUNCION, PY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Massachusetts partnership promotes NCO development with Paraguay [Image 1 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Massachusetts partnership promotes NCO development with Paraguay
LEAVE A COMMENT