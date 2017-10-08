Master Sgt. Miguel, Massachusetts Air National Guard Senior NCO, shared his knowledge and experience with 105 Paraguayan SNCOs during a five-day Subject Matter Expert Exchange, Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2017. The overarching goal of the workshop was to create an exchange that will enhance the Paraguayan SNCO corps.

Date Taken: 08.10.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 Location: ASUNCION, PY This work, Massachusetts partnership promotes NCO development with Paraguay [Image 1 of 2]