    Massachusetts partnership promotes NCO development with Paraguay [Image 2 of 2]

    Massachusetts partnership promotes NCO development with Paraguay

    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY

    08.10.2017

    102nd Intelligence Wing

    Master Sgt. Miguel, Massachusetts Air National Guard Senior NCO, shared his knowledge and experience with 105 Paraguayan SNCOs during a five-day Subject Matter Expert Exchange, Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2017. The overarching goal of the workshop was to create an exchange that will enhance the Paraguayan SNCO corps.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 11:01
    Photo ID: 3987257
    VIRIN: 170810-Z-ZZ999-0001
    Resolution: 4608x3456
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: ASUNCION, PY 
    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NGB
    Massachusetts
    State Partnership Program
    National Guard
    Paraguay

