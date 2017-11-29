(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arecibo Road Clearance [Image 1 of 11]

    Arecibo Road Clearance

    UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Soldiers of the Kansas National Guard, 891st Battalion, work in the clearance of Road 123 in Arecibo, November 29; this in support of the recovery of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria that affected the Island on September 20. (PRNG photos by: Sgt. Alexis Vélez/Released – PAO)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 07:32
    Photo ID: 3987070
    VIRIN: 171129-Z-HW727-011
    Resolution: 2809x1873
    Size: 811.77 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arecibo Road Clearance [Image 1 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #hurricanemariarelief #puertoriconationalguar #pr #nationalguard #kansasnationalguard #puertoricosel

