Arecibo Road Clearance

Soldiers of the Kansas National Guard, 891st Battalion, work in the clearance of Road 123 in Arecibo, November 29; this in support of the recovery of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria that affected the Island on September 20. (PRNG photos by: Sgt. Alexis Vélez/Released – PAO)
