18th MP Brigade first senior leader physical challenge

U.S. Soldiers with 18th Military Police Brigade conquer an obstacle during the brigade’s first senior leader physical challenge at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 28, 2017. The event follows a two day symposium designed to discuss issues, develop senior leaders, and empower junior leaders to enhance the future of the brigade. The purpose of the senior leader physical challenge is to execute a team building training session which includes a series of physical and mentally demanding obstacles.

(U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

