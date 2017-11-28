(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    18th MP Brigade first senior leader physical challenge [Image 4 of 15]

    18th MP Brigade first senior leader physical challenge

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    11.28.2017

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe   

    U.S. Army Maj. Mark Born with 18th Military Police Brigade jumps over a wall obstacle during the brigade’s first senior leader physical challenge at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 28, 2017. The event follows a two day symposium designed to discuss issues, develop senior leaders, and empower junior leaders to enhance the future of the brigade. The purpose of the senior leader physical challenge is to execute a team building training session which includes a series of physical and mentally demanding obstacles.
    (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 05:02
    Photo ID: 3986791
    VIRIN: 171128-A-BS310-0067
    Resolution: 4820x3218
    Size: 11.49 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th MP Brigade first senior leader physical challenge [Image 1 of 15], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th MP Brigade first senior leader physical challenge
    18th MP Brigade first senior leader physical challenge
    18th MP Brigade first senior leader physical challenge
    18th MP Brigade first senior leader physical challenge
    18th MP Brigade first senior leader physical challenge
    18th MP Brigade first senior leader physical challenge
    18th MP Brigade first senior leader physical challenge
    18th MP Brigade first senior leader physical challenge
    18th MP Brigade first senior leader physical challenge
    18th MP Brigade first senior leader physical challenge
    18th MP Brigade first senior leader physical challenge
    18th MP Brigade first senior leader physical challenge
    18th MP Brigade first senior leader physical challenge
    18th MP Brigade first senior leader physical challenge
    18th MP Brigade first senior leader physical challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MP
    camaraderie
    USAREUR
    7th Army Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT