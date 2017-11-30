(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US ambassador makes first visit to MCAS Iwakuni

    US ambassador makes first visit to MCAS Iwakuni

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.30.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Stephen Campbell 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Ambassador William Hagerty, right, U.S. ambassador to Japan, takes a tour of a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) US-1A seaplane at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 30, 2017. Ambassador Hagerty visited MCAS Iwakuni officially for the first time since arriving in Japan earlier this year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Lance Cpl. Stephen Campbell)

    JMSDF
    U.S. Ambassador William Haggerty

