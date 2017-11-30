US ambassador makes first visit to MCAS Iwakuni

Ambassador William Hagerty, left, U.S. ambassador to Japan, speaks to a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) officer during a tour of a JMSDF US-1A seaplane at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 30, 2017. Ambassador Hagerty visited MCAS Iwakuni officially for the first time since arriving in Japan earlier this year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Lance Cpl. Stephen Campbell)

