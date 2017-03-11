U.S. Army soldiers and Marines participate in a Staff Noncommissioned Officers Academy monument run, in Washington D.C., Nov. 3, 2017. Prior to graduation, the students take part in this traditional run through our Nation's Capital. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian L. Ricardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2017 Date Posted: 11.29.2017 13:53 Photo ID: 3985196 VIRIN: 171103-M-BP749-885 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 10.33 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SNCOA Monument Run [Image 1 of 26], by LCpl Cristian Ricardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.