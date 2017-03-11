(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SNCOA Monument Run [Image 1 of 26]

    SNCOA Monument Run

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Ricardo 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Army soldiers and Marines participate in a Staff Noncommissioned Officers Academy monument run, in Washington D.C., Nov. 3, 2017. Prior to graduation, the students take part in this traditional run through our Nation's Capital. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian L. Ricardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 13:53
    Photo ID: 3985196
    VIRIN: 171103-M-BP749-885
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 10.33 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SNCOA Monument Run [Image 1 of 26], by LCpl Cristian Ricardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Marine Corps
    Quantico
    SNCOA
    Washington DC
    Quantico ComCam
    comcamfeature
    MCB ComCam

