SNCOA Monument Run

U.S. Army soldiers and Marines participate in a Staff Noncommissioned Officers Academy monument run, in Washington D.C., Nov. 3, 2017. Prior to graduation, the students take part in this traditional run through our Nation's Capital. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian L. Ricardo)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2017 13:53
|Photo ID:
|3985190
|VIRIN:
|171103-M-BP749-819
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|9.6 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
