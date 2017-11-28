MCAS Iwakuni welcomes the first jet squadrons from Carrier Air Wing Five

An F/A-18E Super Hornet with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115 prepares to land at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 28, 2017. VFA-115 arrived at MCAS Iwakuni as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5’s relocation from Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan. The relocation of CVW-5 from NAF Atsugi to MCAS Iwakuni fulfills the final Defense Policy Review Initiative objective. The relocation is in accordance with the United States’ strategic vision for the rebalance in the Indo-Asia Pacific Region and does much to further strengthen the U.S.-Japan security alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Donato Maffin)

