    MCAS Iwakuni welcomes the first jet squadrons from Carrier Air Wing Five [Image 9 of 13]

    MCAS Iwakuni welcomes the first jet squadrons from Carrier Air Wing Five

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.28.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Donato Maffin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Three EA-18G Growlers with Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 prepare to land at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 28, 2017. VAQ-141 arrived at MCAS Iwakuni as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5’s relocation from Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan. The relocation of CVW-5 from NAF Atsugi to MCAS Iwakuni fulfills the final Defense Policy Review Initiative objective. The relocation is in accordance with the United States’ strategic vision for the rebalance in the Indo-Asia Pacific Region and does much to further strengthen the U.S.-Japan security alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps illustration by Cpl. Donato Maffin)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 11.28.2017 04:15
    Photo ID: 3982349
    VIRIN: 171128-M-VF398-0107
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 22.39 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni welcomes the first jet squadrons from Carrier Air Wing Five [Image 1 of 13], by Cpl Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

