M50 Joint Service General Purpose Mask bags are lined up after a mask confidence training in the Training Support Center Benelux Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear room, in Chièvres, Belgium, Nov. 09, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2017 04:19
|Photo ID:
|3982340
|VIRIN:
|171109-A-BD610-2118
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|7.56 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 650th MI GP build M50 Mask confidence with AFNORTH instructor [Image 1 of 19], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
