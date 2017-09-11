(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    650th MI GP build M50 Mask confidence with AFNORTH instructor [Image 4 of 19]

    650th MI GP build M50 Mask confidence with AFNORTH instructor

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    11.09.2017

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe   

    U.S. Army Sgt. William Buttner, with Allied Forces North Battalion, watches Soldiers with 650th Military Intelligence Group, who exit the Training Support Center Benelux Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear room, in Chièvres, Belgium, Nov. 09, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2017
    Date Posted: 11.28.2017 04:19
    Photo ID: 3982335
    VIRIN: 171109-A-BD610-2111
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 7.47 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Europe
    CS gas
    Belgium
    CBRN
    EUCOM
    US Army
    Training
    USAREUR
    United States European Command
    Visual Information Specialist
    TSAE
    Training Support Activity Europe
    Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills
    Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear defense
    Chièvres
    Chièvres Air Base
    Hainaut
    RTSD West
    TSC Benelux
    Wallonia
    Pierre Courtejoie
    7th ATC
    BLDG 107 CBRN
    o-chlorobenzylidene malononitrile
    7th Army Training Command

