650th MI GP build M50 Mask confidence with AFNORTH instructor

U.S. Army Sgt. William Buttner, with Allied Forces North Battalion, watches Soldiers with 650th Military Intelligence Group, who exit the Training Support Center Benelux Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear room, in Chièvres, Belgium, Nov. 09, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
